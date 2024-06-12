MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.14

MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 13363323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £382,582.50, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -0.61.
MAST Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and production of power generation projects in the United Kingdom. It operates Pyebridge project, a 9 MW reserve power (RP) plant located in Derbyshir; Bordesley Project, a 5 MW gas powered RP site; Rochdale Project, a 4.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP site located in the West Midlands; the Hindlip project, a 7.5 MW capacity gas-powered standby generation facility located in Worcester; and the Stather, a 2.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP plant located in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire.
