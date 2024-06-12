Masters Capital Management LLC Has $12.61 Million Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Green Plains worth $12,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Fund LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Green Plains by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Green Plains by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Green Plains by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Green Plains by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Green Plains Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of GPRE stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $16.18. 740,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,157. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $36.02.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.40 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

