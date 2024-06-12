Masters Capital Management LLC Has $625,000 Stake in Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX)

Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Free Report) by 185.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,250,000 shares during the quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC owned about 7.62% of Sonendo worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sonendo by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,143,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 957,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonendo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonendo in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Sonendo Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE SONX traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. 2,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,939. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sonendo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $7.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. Sonendo had a negative net margin of 130.16% and a negative return on equity of 150.01%. Analysts predict that Sonendo, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Sonendo Profile

(Free Report)

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment, a technology platform designed for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.