MayTech Global Investments LLC Has $20.29 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for about 4.1% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $20,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 48,040.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after buying an additional 245,488 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,318,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,146,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,549,000 after purchasing an additional 151,844 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,123,710,000 after purchasing an additional 126,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,224,002,000 after purchasing an additional 121,847 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $32.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,068.86. 976,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,077.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $944.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $879.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

