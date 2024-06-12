MayTech Global Investments LLC Has $8.87 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 1.8% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,379,967,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,632,127,000 after buying an additional 144,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,452,493,000 after buying an additional 223,728 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,403,401,000 after buying an additional 29,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $1,260,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.58.

Stryker Trading Up 0.0 %

SYK stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $346.41. The company had a trading volume of 834,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,795. The business has a 50-day moving average of $337.09 and a 200-day moving average of $329.43. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The stock has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

