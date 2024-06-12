MayTech Global Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST)

MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Tempest Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.0% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Tempest Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ TPST traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.09. 244,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,512. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74. The company has a market cap of $68.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $9.77.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts predict that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPST. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat cancer; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

