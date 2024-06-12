McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Shares Down 0.2%

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $583.70 and last traded at $585.44. Approximately 55,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 709,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $586.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.47.

McKesson Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $548.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $392,895.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,169.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $392,895.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,169.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,287 shares of company stock worth $16,333,411 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Western Trust Bank boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

