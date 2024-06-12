Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.64

Shares of Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.64 and last traded at C$13.63, with a volume of 88799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.29.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on DR shares. Leede Jones Gab upgraded Medical Facilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DR
Medical Facilities Stock Performance
Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$145.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$133.28 million. Medical Facilities had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Medical Facilities Co. will post 1.4764268 EPS for the current year.
Medical Facilities Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.86%.
Medical Facilities Company Profile
Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Medical Facilities
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.