Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Short Interest Update

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the May 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.0 days.
Meliá Hotels International Price Performance
Meliá Hotels International stock remained flat at $8.54 during trading on Wednesday. Meliá Hotels International has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $8.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.13.
Meliá Hotels International Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Meliá Hotels International
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Meliá Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meliá Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.