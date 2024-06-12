Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Short Interest Update

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the May 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.0 days.

Meliá Hotels International Price Performance

Meliá Hotels International stock remained flat at $8.54 during trading on Wednesday. Meliá Hotels International has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $8.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.13.

Meliá Hotels International Company Profile

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. It operates through Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Other Business Linked to Hotel Management, Real Estate, and Vacation Club segments. The company operates hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, ZEL, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO.

