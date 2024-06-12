MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

MFA Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. MFA Financial has a payout ratio of 89.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect MFA Financial to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.9%.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA Financial Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE MFA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,946. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04. MFA Financial has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.75 and a beta of 2.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MFA Financial

About MFA Financial

(Get Free Report)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.