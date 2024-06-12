MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 82.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in MFA Financial by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 436.4% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MFA opened at $10.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -129.11 and a beta of 2.13. MFA Financial has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $11.90.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

