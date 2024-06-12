Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $141.06

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $141.06 and last traded at $139.91, with a volume of 3581587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.16.

Micron Technology Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $5,102,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,557 shares in the company, valued at $86,005,192.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 365,446 shares of company stock worth $43,536,203. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

