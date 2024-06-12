Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Up 2.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) traded up 2.7% during trading on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $155.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as high as $134.81 and last traded at $134.50. 4,703,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 19,045,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.94.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.16.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $882,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,700,840.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $882,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,700,840.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,572,396.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,981,985.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 365,446 shares of company stock valued at $43,536,203. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 669.4% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 66.8% in the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

