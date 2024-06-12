MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Shares Down 2.1%

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.50 and last traded at $38.50. 14,402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 113,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.33.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.44.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (OILU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILU was launched on Nov 12, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.