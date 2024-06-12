MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD) Shares Gap Down to $175.63

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $175.63, but opened at $171.53. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $174.04, with a volume of 3,606 shares traded.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 5.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.34. The company has a market capitalization of $134.60 billion and a PE ratio of 2.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 10.13% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NRGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil index. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of U.S. Oil & Gas Companies. NRGD was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

