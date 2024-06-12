MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Down 3.5 %

MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $998.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. MidCap Financial Investment has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $16.36.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 41.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.86%.

Institutional Trading of MidCap Financial Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIC. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 103.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,264 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 17.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 166,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 24,968 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 6.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,081,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 64,214 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 2.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 28.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

