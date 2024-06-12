MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Compass Point

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.50. Compass Point’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MFIC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $15.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $998.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51. MidCap Financial Investment has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $16.36.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Research analysts expect that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFIC. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 103.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,264 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 10.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 2.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 19,112.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 61,924 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 28.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

