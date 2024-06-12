Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,497,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,315,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 5.2% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 36,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, First International Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock remained flat at $50.74 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,078,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,824. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

