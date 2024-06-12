Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 18,612 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of XOM traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.93. 13,603,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,154,232. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $437.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

