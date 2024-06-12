Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,430 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $208.50. 2,417,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,565. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $211.63. The company has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on HON shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.75.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

