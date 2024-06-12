Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.06. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $60.59.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

