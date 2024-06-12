Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 52,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 16,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.65. The company had a trading volume of 32,481,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,689,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81. The firm has a market cap of $156.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

