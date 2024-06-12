MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) is Cannell Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,480,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,207 shares during the period. MiMedx Group makes up 4.7% of Cannell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $21,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 14,760 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 254,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 67,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 85,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDXG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 562,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.91. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $9.27.

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $84.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.36 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 18.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDXG. StockNews.com upgraded MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MiMedx Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

