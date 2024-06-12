Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Short Interest Update

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, an increase of 1,766.6% from the May 15th total of 178,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 20.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Momentus Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTS traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.62. 192,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,324. Momentus has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Momentus

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Momentus stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Free Report) by 142.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,392 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.66% of Momentus worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Momentus

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

