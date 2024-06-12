Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW) Short Interest Up 3,340.0% in May

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 3,340.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Momentus Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MNTSW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,487. Momentus has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.
About Momentus
