Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Trading Down 4.8%

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 217,314 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 94,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Montero Mining and Exploration Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$8.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.23.

Montero Mining and Exploration Company Profile

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. It holds a 100% interest in the Avispa CopperMolybdenum Project that covers an area of 459 square kilometers located in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile.

