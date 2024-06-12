Moonbeam (GLMR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.43 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000414 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $252.09 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00048491 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00009448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00015457 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011278 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,122,830,832 coins and its circulating supply is 874,396,698 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

