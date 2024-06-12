Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.47

Shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.47 and last traded at $23.47, with a volume of 213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Trading Up 1.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 62.34% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSDL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $646,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $32,973,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $47,035,000.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

