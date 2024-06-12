Morgan Stanley Raises Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Price Target to $17.00

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. US Capital Advisors cut Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:ETRN opened at $14.35 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.98.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $364.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth $55,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitrans Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.