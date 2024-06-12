MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) Short Interest Update

MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the May 15th total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
MorphoSys Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MPSYF remained flat at $71.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. MorphoSys has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $72.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.63.
About MorphoSys
