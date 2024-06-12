MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) Short Interest Update

MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the May 15th total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

MorphoSys Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MPSYF remained flat at $71.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. MorphoSys has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $72.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.63.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients suffering from various cancers in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company's product pipeline includes Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 trials to treat myelofibrosis and thrombocythemia; Tulmimetostat, a product candidate in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of solid tumors and lymphomas; Felzartamab, an antibody directed against CD38 for renal autoimmune diseases and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Ianalumab, a candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for Sjögren's disease, lupus nephritis, and other autoimmune diseases; Abelacimab that is in Phase 3 trials for venous thromboembolism prevention and cancer-associated thrombosis; Setrusumab, which is in Phase 2/3 trials for osteogenesis imperfecta; and Bimagrumab, a product candidate in Phase 2b trials for adult obesity.

