Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Cobalt Capital Management Inc.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Mr. Cooper Group accounts for about 0.4% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 637.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 3,552.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,458.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,952,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,131,334.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,458.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,176,360 in the last three months. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ COOP traded up $2.42 on Wednesday, reaching $83.35. The stock had a trading volume of 583,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,624. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.54. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.81 and a 12-month high of $85.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

