MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Shares of MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 40000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
MTB Metals Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$3.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05.
About MTB Metals
MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other deposits. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to MTB Metals Corp. in March 2023.
