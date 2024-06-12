MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Short Interest Update

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 1,003.4% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

MTN Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MTNOY traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.33. 32,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,083. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10. MTN Group has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get MTN Group alerts:

MTN Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.1227 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th.

About MTN Group

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.