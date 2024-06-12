MX Gold (CVE:MXL) Stock Price Up ∞

Shares of MX Gold Corp. (CVE:MXL – Get Free Report) rose ∞ during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 1,168,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,846,272 shares.
MX Gold Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11.
About MX Gold
MX Gold Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Willa property with 21 mineral claims covering a surface area of approximately 5,329 hectares located in the Slocan mining division, British Columbia.
