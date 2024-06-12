Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Receives $24.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.88.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Leerink Partnrs raised Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Myriad Genetics Stock Up 1.3 %

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $202.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Myriad Genetics

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Lee Nisley Newcomer sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $156,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,245. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $1,880,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,166 shares in the company, valued at $26,728,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee Nisley Newcomer sold 6,200 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $156,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,217 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 9.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth about $606,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,933,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

