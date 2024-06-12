Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Gap Up to $22.47

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.47, but opened at $24.01. Myriad Genetics shares last traded at $23.65, with a volume of 103,696 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MYGN shares. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.13.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $202.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.51 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 30.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $83,487.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,978.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $83,487.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,978.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $1,880,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,728,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,217. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,185,000 after buying an additional 1,223,446 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,524,000 after buying an additional 789,496 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,161,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,370,000 after buying an additional 638,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,473,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,711,000 after buying an additional 219,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

