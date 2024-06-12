Nano (XNO) Trading 16.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00001608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $145.09 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,729.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $449.66 or 0.00664046 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00115196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008642 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00037963 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.23 or 0.00255815 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00050272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00076792 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.