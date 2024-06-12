National Bank Financial Comments on Transcontinental’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Transcontinental in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 6th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Transcontinental’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$680.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$692.40 million.

Transcontinental has a 12 month low of C$23.27 and a 12 month high of C$31.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

