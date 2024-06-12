National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Stock Position Lifted by Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 185,377 shares during the period. National Health Investors makes up about 5.3% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $23,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 86.5% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. bought 437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,767.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,940.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NHI traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 13.24 and a quick ratio of 13.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day moving average of $58.96. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $68.14.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 118.03%.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

