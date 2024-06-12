Navcoin (NAV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $27,844.94

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $27,844.94 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0467 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00078280 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00026885 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011428 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000111 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 74.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,048.19 or 0.66240167 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.