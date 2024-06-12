Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Gap Down to $16.16

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.16, but opened at $15.67. Navigator shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 345,617 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVGS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Navigator in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Navigator Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $119.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.51 million. Navigator had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 6.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Navigator Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navigator

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Navigator during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Navigator during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Navigator in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Navigator in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

