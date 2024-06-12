Nervos Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $44.91 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $657.45 million and $44.91 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,043.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.34 or 0.00669629 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.04 or 0.00114484 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008570 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00038333 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.55 or 0.00260047 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00050917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00077646 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,024,158,275 coins and its circulating supply is 44,340,637,447 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

