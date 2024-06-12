New England Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

New England Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,441,000 after purchasing an additional 383,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,825,000 after buying an additional 1,231,615 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,839,000 after acquiring an additional 63,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,910 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $497.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,660,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,170,834. The company has a market capitalization of $450.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $476.55 and a 200 day moving average of $459.31. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $500.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

