New England Asset Management Inc. Has $4.92 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

New England Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,266,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,882,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 7.4% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 11.2% in the third quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.0 %

ABBV stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,724,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,675. The company has a market cap of $293.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.21.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

