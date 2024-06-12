New England Asset Management Inc. Makes New $3.07 Million Investment in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 71,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPB. Evercore ISI began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CPB traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,536,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,182. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.19. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $46.97.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

