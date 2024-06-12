Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST) Short Interest Down 84.9% in May

Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 84.9% from the May 15th total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Newbury Street Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NBST stock remained flat at $10.92 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664. Newbury Street Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $11.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.79.

Get Newbury Street Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newbury Street Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $659,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,640,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 446,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

About Newbury Street Acquisition

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet or media space, including sports and entertainment verticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.