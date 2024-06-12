NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.23-$3.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 3.850-4.320 EPS.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.47.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.