Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.27

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.27 and last traded at $61.79, with a volume of 2579396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NXT. Northland Securities lowered Nextracker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Nextracker from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lowered Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Nextracker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.52.

Nextracker Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.95.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $736.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.03 million. Equities analysts expect that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $440,057.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,639 shares of company stock worth $1,084,460 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nextracker by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,531,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,149,000 after buying an additional 7,821,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,861,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Nextracker by 21,759.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,586,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,287,000 after buying an additional 1,579,507 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Nextracker by 2,652.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 994,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,958,000 after buying an additional 958,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Further Reading

