NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NICE from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $339.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.69.

Get NICE alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NICE

NICE Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NICE traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.18. 1,023,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,590. NICE has a 12-month low of $149.54 and a 12-month high of $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.24.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NICE will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NICE

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in NICE by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,434,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,564,000 after buying an additional 905,612 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,206,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 1,340.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 467,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,217,000 after purchasing an additional 434,789 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in NICE by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,135,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,402,000 after purchasing an additional 298,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 22.0% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,533,000 after purchasing an additional 206,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.