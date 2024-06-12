NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Stake Lifted by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,272,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 450,818 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $193,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,525,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,353,000 after buying an additional 1,826,202 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,101,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,952,000 after purchasing an additional 326,999 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,593,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,138 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,336,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,142,000 after purchasing an additional 322,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 4,094,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,709,000 after purchasing an additional 192,680 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NI. Evercore ISI increased their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NiSource stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,324,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,297,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.98. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 69.28%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

